Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kingfisher in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kingfisher’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kingfisher’s FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KGFHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale lowered Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.33.

Kingfisher Stock Up 1.8 %

About Kingfisher

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $5.43 on Friday. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

