Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Major Shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg Sells 267,815 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $10,985,771.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,426,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,901,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 250,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $10,632,500.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 98.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPRX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.