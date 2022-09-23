Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Insider Joseph C. Ventura Sells 1,226 Shares

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Humana Trading Up 0.7 %
HUM stock opened at $493.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $514.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.98.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Humana Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 18.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 4.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Humana by 1.4% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth about $800,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $494.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humana (HUM)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.