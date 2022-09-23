Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Insider Joseph C. Ventura Sells 1,226 Shares

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Humana Trading Up 0.7 %

HUM stock opened at $493.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $514.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 18.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 4.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Humana by 1.4% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth about $800,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $494.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

