Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation Acquires 150,000 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,606,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,612,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,683,849.79.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

TSE D.UN opened at C$16.76 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$16.75 and a 52 week high of C$30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of C$788.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

