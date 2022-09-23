August J. Troendle Purchases 94,119 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) CEO August J. Troendle acquired 94,119 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.63 per share, with a total value of $15,212,453.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,425,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,568,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $154.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Medpace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

