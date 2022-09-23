Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 8,476 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,646 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Sysco by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,437 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.38 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average is $83.51.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

