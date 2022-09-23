e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 1.0 %

ELF opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 1.59. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.42 million.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $2,300,273.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $25,692.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,843,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $2,300,273.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,746 shares of company stock valued at $19,538,088 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

