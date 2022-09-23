Imdex Limited (IMD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on October 10th

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 25th. This is a boost from Imdex’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Imdex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Get Imdex alerts:

About Imdex

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Imdex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling optimization products and sensors for the minerals industry in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. The company sells and rents drilling optimization products, including drilling fluids, solids removal units, remote fluid testing technologies, rig alignment technologies, and drilling productivity technologies; and rents rock knowledge sensors, which include downhole survey, core orientation, gamma logging, and structural orientation sensors.

Receive News & Ratings for Imdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imdex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.