Chimera Investment Co. (CIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Chimera Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 103.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.4%.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

NYSE:CIM opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 113.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,090,000 after buying an additional 885,442 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 134.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 465,162 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 870,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 439,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after purchasing an additional 405,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 60.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 909,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 343,496 shares during the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

