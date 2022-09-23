RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on October 7th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0644 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RIOCF opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIOCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

