FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Decreased by DA Davidson

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cognex in a report released on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Cognex’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CGNX. Cowen decreased their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $42.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61. Cognex has a twelve month low of $40.55 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,727,000 after buying an additional 54,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,596,000 after acquiring an additional 369,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,748,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

