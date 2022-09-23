Packaging Co. of America (PKG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on October 17th

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

Packaging Co. of America has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Packaging Co. of America has a dividend payout ratio of 44.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $10.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $115.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.25. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $115.75 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.71.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

