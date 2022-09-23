Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc (MIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on November 7th

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc (LON:MIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Stock Down 1.2 %

MIG opened at GBX 84.94 ($1.03) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.05 million and a P/E ratio of 625.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.54. Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 84 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 105 ($1.27).

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Company Profile

Featured Articles

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital, private equity, management buyouts in the small to medium-sized unquoted and AIM listed companies operating in the Internet software and e-business, information technology, telecommunications, and media sectors.

