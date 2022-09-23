Wedbush Weighs in on CarMax, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for CarMax in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.56.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.43. CarMax has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CarMax by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after buying an additional 4,207,817 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $147,235,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $130,463,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CarMax by 19.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,884,000 after purchasing an additional 816,847 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

