Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.1% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $100.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.41 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

