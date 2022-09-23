ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LBOW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on November 4th

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LBOW stock opened at GBX 60.73 ($0.73) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62.03. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.20 ($1.11). The company has a market cap of £73.67 million and a P/E ratio of 1,025.00.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Company Profile

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

