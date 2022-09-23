KeyCorp Weighs in on Salesforce, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Salesforce in a report released on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.7 %

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.12.

Salesforce stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $147.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.69. The company has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a PE ratio of 278.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after acquiring an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $418,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,007,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $418,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,007,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,246 shares of company stock valued at $12,337,917. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.