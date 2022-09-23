Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GFRD opened at GBX 160.38 ($1.94) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £178.11 million and a PE ratio of 4,025.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 170.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Galliford Try has a 1 year low of GBX 145.80 ($1.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 213 ($2.57).

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

