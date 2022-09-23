Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Galliford Try Stock Performance
Shares of GFRD opened at GBX 160.38 ($1.94) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £178.11 million and a PE ratio of 4,025.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 170.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Galliford Try has a 1 year low of GBX 145.80 ($1.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 213 ($2.57).
Galliford Try Company Profile
