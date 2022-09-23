FY2023 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Decreased by Analyst

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.25. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $21.33 per share.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $72.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average of $78.50. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.