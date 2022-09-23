Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (PIC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on October 18th

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (ASX:PIC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from Perpetual Equity Investment’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited invests and manages the portfolio of listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

