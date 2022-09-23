Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (PIC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on October 18th

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (ASX:PIC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from Perpetual Equity Investment’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Perpetual Equity Investment Price Performance
About Perpetual Equity Investment
Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited invests and manages the portfolio of listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
