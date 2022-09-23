ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $72.80 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average is $84.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.01.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $278,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

