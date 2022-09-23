NFI Group Inc. (NFYEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

NFI Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NFYEF opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $21.24.

NFI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

