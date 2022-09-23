NFI Group Inc. (NFYEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
NFI Group Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NFYEF opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $21.24.
NFI Group Company Profile
