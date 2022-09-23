Petershill Partners PLC (PHLL) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on October 28th

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PHLL opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.53) on Friday. Petershill Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 183.20 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 359.35 ($4.34). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 224.91. The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

