Petershill Partners PLC (PHLL) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on October 28th

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Petershill Partners Stock Performance
Shares of PHLL opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.53) on Friday. Petershill Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 183.20 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 359.35 ($4.34). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 224.91. The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03.
About Petershill Partners
