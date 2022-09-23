Campbell Soup Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

Campbell Soup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a payout ratio of 51.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.3 %

CPB stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,178 over the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Campbell Soup by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after buying an additional 619,831 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

