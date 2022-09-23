Bata Price Tops $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (BTA)

Bata (BTA) traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Bata has traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a market cap of $46,752.29 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00275801 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001039 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00017037 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins and its circulating supply is 5,055,199 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official website is bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC).Coin added by @”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

