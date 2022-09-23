Non-Fungible Yearn Price Reaches $0.76 (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00003977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $75,712.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010894 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn launched on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

