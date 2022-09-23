Lamden (TAU) Price Hits $0.0164 on Major Exchanges

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $31,480.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CavatCoin (CVTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2021. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. Telegram | Reddit | Discord | Github | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TAUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.