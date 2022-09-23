GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $371,584.00 (GOZ)

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $371,584.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can now be bought for $1.44 or 0.00007561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Göztepe S.K. Fan Token Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s launch date was May 14th, 2021. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

Buying and Selling Göztepe S.K. Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. Facebook | Instagram | Weibo | LinkedIn “

