TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Down 6.3%

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.51 and last traded at $56.55. Approximately 1,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 101,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $802.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.85.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,585,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

