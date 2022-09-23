Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,658 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.1% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,795,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,686,000 after acquiring an additional 172,290 shares during the period. Finally, Flower City Capital raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 82,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

