Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $100.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.79 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.82.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

