Diversified Trust Co Reduces Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,229,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $5,728,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,044,786.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 598,048 shares of company stock worth $94,864,342. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $124.32 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $458.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.