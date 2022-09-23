SparksPay Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $29,117.77 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,687,637 coins and its circulating supply is 11,812,700 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. Discord | Facebook | YouTube | BitcoinTalk | Medium “

