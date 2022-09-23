Step Hero Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges (HERO)

Step Hero (HERO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $22,291.88 and $38,873.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Step Hero has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,106.79 or 1.00005756 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00059296 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005919 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00067160 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2021. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Step Hero is https://reddit.com/r/StepHero.

Step Hero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

