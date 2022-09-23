Perpetua Resources’ (PPTA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Perpetua Resources from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Perpetua Resources Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Perpetua Resources has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $141.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Marie Largent bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,004 shares of company stock valued at $54,491. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

Featured Articles

