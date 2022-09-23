Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.92.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $62.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. The company has a market cap of $715.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

