Arvinas’ (ARVN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.19) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.06. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $97.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $86,789.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,917,000 after buying an additional 167,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,023,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,786,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after buying an additional 160,860 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 14.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after buying an additional 280,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.