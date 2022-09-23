Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of TSE:HUT opened at C$2.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.78. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of C$1.65 and a one year high of C$20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$470.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$43.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

