Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $78.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $77.12 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.67.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

