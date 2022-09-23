Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,611 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Chubb by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 65,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $181.49 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.67 and its 200-day moving average is $200.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

