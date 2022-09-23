Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 503 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.