Cooper Financial Group Acquires 78,065 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,972.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,065 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.2% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $117.31 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day moving average is $130.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

