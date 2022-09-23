ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.93) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.83.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $431.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ALX Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after acquiring an additional 691,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,986,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after acquiring an additional 427,260 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 744.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 402,646 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 395,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.