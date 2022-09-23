ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.93) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.83.
ALX Oncology Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $431.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.84.
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.
