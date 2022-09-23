iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.25. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

