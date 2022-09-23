RB Capital Management LLC Buys 4,323 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,896,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 1,087.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98,546 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BROS stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $81.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,925,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,005,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,613,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,925,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,005,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,648 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.