Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Position Lifted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,230,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after buying an additional 79,246 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 67,320 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.71 and its 200-day moving average is $110.49. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $89.66 and a 1 year high of $157.20.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.