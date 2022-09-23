TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 79.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $116.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

