AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $143.01 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.44 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.