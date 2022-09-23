RB Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $323.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

