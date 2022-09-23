RB Capital Management LLC Has $229,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $85.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

